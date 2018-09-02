Overview

Dr. Matthew Honaker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Honaker works at WVU Obstetrics & Gynecology in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Fairmont, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.