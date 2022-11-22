See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Holtzman works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Colorectal Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UPMC Cancer Pavilion Surgical
    5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 692-2852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana Regional Medical Center
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Colorectal Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    Dr. Holtzman and his surgical team removed a Liposarcoma from my thigh. The surgery went very well, recovery has been fast and I have full function of my leg and I will not need chemo or radiation treatment. The incision was very neat. His office staff was very helpful in the UPMC online messaging.
    Rob Bratton — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447317607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

