Overview

Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Holtzman works at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center And Oncology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Colorectal Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.