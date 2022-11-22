Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Holtzman works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Cancer Pavilion Surgical5150 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 692-2852
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holtzman?
Dr. Holtzman and his surgical team removed a Liposarcoma from my thigh. The surgery went very well, recovery has been fast and I have full function of my leg and I will not need chemo or radiation treatment. The incision was very neat. His office staff was very helpful in the UPMC online messaging.
About Dr. Matthew Holtzman, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1447317607
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holtzman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holtzman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holtzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holtzman works at
Dr. Holtzman has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Colorectal Cancer and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holtzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Holtzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holtzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holtzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holtzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.