Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Hollar works at
Locations
-
1
North Georgia Eye Surgery Center LLC1485 Jesse Jewell Pkwy NE Ste 100, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 534-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hollar?
Dr Hollar is a wonderful physician. He listens to me and allows gives me options for my care. He allows me to make choices and I appreciate him.
About Dr. Matthew Hollar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1194082479
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hollar works at
Dr. Hollar has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hollar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hollar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hollar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.