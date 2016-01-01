See All Dermatologists in Longview, TX
Dermatology
5 (290)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD is a dermatologist in Longview, TX. Dr. Hoffmann completed a residency at Louisiana State University. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hoffmann is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview
    1402 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 757-8878
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Intertrigo
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

  • Dermatology
  • 10 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
  • English
  • Male
  • 1609132976
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

  • Florida State University
  • Louisiana State University
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
  • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
  • Louisiana Tech University
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 290 ratings
5 Star
(286)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more.

290 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

