Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD is a dermatologist in Longview, TX. Dr. Hoffmann completed a residency at Louisiana State University. He currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hoffmann is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Longview1402 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 757-8878Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Matthew Hoffmann, MD
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- Louisiana Tech University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoffmann has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoffmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoffmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoffmann has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Ringworm and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoffmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
290 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmann.
