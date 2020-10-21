Dr. Matthew Hoerth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoerth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hoerth, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hoerth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Hoerth works at
Locations
Scottsdale - Neurology13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 550-8891
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoerth is outstanding. I first saw him in 2011 for a second opinion (I was diagnosed with simple partial seizures). After several years of being seizure free, the seizures began again in 2019 so I went back to him. Dr. Hoerth is smart, thorough, personable, competent and caring. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Matthew Hoerth, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
