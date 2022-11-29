Dr. Matthew Hill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hill, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hill, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center, Story County Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Locations
-
1
Do Not Use - MEDICAL ONCOLOGY AND HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES1221 Pleasant St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 282-2921
Hospital Affiliations
- Clarke County Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Story County Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
Dr Hill was my first and only Oncologist for the first 5 years of my breast cancer. He was sincere, caring, honest, professional and I can not say enough about his wonderful character. I wish him and his family the very best with their new journey.
About Dr. Matthew Hill, DO
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1053361972
Education & Certifications
- University Ia Hosps and Clins
- Iowa Meth Hosp-U Iowa
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University Of Northern Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.