Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Higgins, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Higgins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Higgins works at
Locations
-
1
Plaza Surgery G.p.979 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4900
-
2
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4900
-
3
Chattanooga Bone & Joint Surgeons PC1809 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 893-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Dr. Higgins is a miracle worker! I went to Dr. Higgins for a consultation appointment because of extreme hip pain and leg weakness along with the inability to lift my leg. It was caused from a previous hip surgery, about 2 1/2 years ago, by a local Chattanooga surgeon. Dr Higgins was wonderful! He spent time clearly explaining exactly what was wrong with the previous surgery, and what needed to be done to correct it to get me out of pain and back to being active again. Dr. Higgins did my hip revision. Success!! Recovery was easy. I am now, walking 2+ miles most days, hiking, back to the gym, riding my bike and kayaking with my husband. I am almost 69 years old and feel like I have my life back. I owe it to Dr. Higgins excellent knowledge and skill. I am very thankful.
About Dr. Matthew Higgins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1629205752
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.