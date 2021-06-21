See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Herrmann works at AHF Westside Healthcare Center in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA and Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-9353
    3500 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 494-3413
    1400 S Grand Ave Ste 801, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 741-9727

Dysentery
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Dysentery
Abdominal Pain
Anemia

Dysentery Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 21, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Herman for a year and a half now. He’s a kind, compassionate, and very intelligent doctor. He remembers me personally and always takes the time to answer my questions. I’ve seen a lot of doctors, and Dr. Herman is one of the best. He’s sincerely concerned about my health. I can always count on him to order my medications precisely on time and again, I feel personally cared for by him. I highly recommend Dr. Matthew Herman.
    Doug — Jun 21, 2021
    About Dr. Matthew Herrmann, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • English
    • 1760918551
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
