Dr. Matthew Hensler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hensler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hensler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hensler, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Hensler works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital2123 Auburn Ave # 209, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 421-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hensler?
Conducted surgery to fix a deviated septum. Excellent job and immediate relief. Great doctoe
About Dr. Matthew Hensler, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1235455833
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- The Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hensler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hensler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hensler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hensler works at
Dr. Hensler has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hensler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hensler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hensler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hensler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hensler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.