Dr. Matthew Henry, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Henry, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 627-2173Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henry is an amazing doctor! I cried for a few days after learning my husband needed bypass surgery until I met Dr. Henry. His confidence, knowledge, expertise and charisma wrapped into one is unforgettable. I was completely at ease and knew my husband was in the right hands. Thank you doctor for saving my husbands life. Also thank you so much for your time a few days ago discussing my mom. You are a wonderful doctor! Forever grateful for what you did for my family! Sharon C
About Dr. Matthew Henry, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1902005242
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.