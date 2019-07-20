Overview

Dr. Matthew Henry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University - Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.



Dr. Henry works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spinal Fusion and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.