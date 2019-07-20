Dr. Matthew Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Henry, MD
Dr. Matthew Henry, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from St. Louis University - Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER.
Abay Neuroscience Center3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 462-0440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Henry is a wonderful doctor who really cares about his patient. He is courteous and thoughtful. He has given nothing but the best of care to me and my mother.
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1134140932
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Health Science Cente
- St. Louis University - Medicine
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spinal Fusion and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.