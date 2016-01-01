See All Dermatologists in State College, PA
Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD

Dermatology
5 (102)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD is a dermatologist in State College, PA. Dr. Hazey completed a residency at University Of Louisville. He currently practices at Penn State Hershey Med Grp and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Hazey is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mnpg Dept of Med Endocrinology
    1850 E Park Ave Ste 312, State College, PA 16803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 237-6600
  2. 2
    Indiana Office
    120 Irmc Dr Ste 130, Indiana, PA 15701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 471-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Folliculitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Acne
Dermatitis

Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareOregon
  • CareSource
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • Community Health Choice
  • CoreSource
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Gateway Health Plan
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Golden Rule
  • Health Net
  • HealthPlus
  • HealthPlus Amerigroup
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  • Humana
  • Husky Health
  • inHealth
  • INTotal Health
  • Medica
  • Medicaid
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • Midwest Health Plan
  • Molina Healthcare
  • MultiPlan
  • Peach State Health Plan
  • Simply Healthcare Plans
  • Staywell (Wellcare)
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • UPMC
  • UPMC Health Plan
  • Wellcare of Georgia

About Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 15 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1902015597
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University Of Louisville
Residency
Internship
  • West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • WV Univ Sch of Med
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Penn State
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Indiana Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 102 ratings
Patient Ratings (102)
5 Star
(101)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Hazey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hazey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hazey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hazey has seen patients for Folliculitis, Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

102 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

