Dr. Matthew Hauck, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hauck, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hauck works at
Locations
1
The Vancouver Clinic2525 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Directions (360) 882-2778Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Allure Laser Center & Medispa1229 Madison St Ste 680, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (425) 216-7200
3
Allure Laser Center & Medispa625 4th Ave Ste 301, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 216-7200Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
4
Medford Office1333 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 779-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was awesome!! He did my orbital repair fracture and you cannot even tell I had surgery! Great staff and very professional!
About Dr. Matthew Hauck, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1033377973
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Indiana U/St Vincent's Hosp Indianapolis
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hauck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hauck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hauck has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hauck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauck.
