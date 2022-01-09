Dr. Matthew Hasford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hasford, MD
Dr. Matthew Hasford, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They completed their residency with Brooklyn Hospital Center--General Surgery|Howard University Hospital--Urology
Urology Professionals of South Florida3700 Washington St Ste 104, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (305) 563-3696Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Matthew Hasford is very caring and has great bedside manners. He took very good care of me & his staff are very nice. I was admitted to the hospital back in November, 2021. I then followed up with Dr. Hasford at his Hollywood office and underwent a procedure just yesterday. He was on time, and even called me the following day to make sure that my pain was under control and if there were any concerns in regards to my treatment. I & my husband are extremely pleased with him and highly recommend. He is very kind, caring and professional. Thank you Dr. Hasford. You truly demonstrate your passion in the Medical field. Thanks so much.
- Urology
- English
- 1407848195
- Brooklyn Hospital Center--General Surgery|Howard University Hospital--Urology
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Urology
Dr. Hasford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasford has seen patients for Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.