Dr. Matthew Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Harris, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
Interventional Spine Center Inc.24012 Calle de la Plata Ste 120, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 588-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris was so kind, patient and caring. He heard all of my concerns and gave me several options for treatment. I wish all doctors had his bedside manner and professionalism. What a wonderful human being. Check out his background.
About Dr. Matthew Harris, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Armenian.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
