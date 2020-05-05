Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Hanson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brooklyn ENT450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 270-4701Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Irwin Kolin DDS185 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1498
-
3
Victory Memorial Hospital699 92nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 270-1603
Hospital Affiliations
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
He is a wonderful Doctor. He made me heard again. After getting a Cochlear implant 2018. My life changed totally. Thanks a million Dr Hanson
About Dr. Matthew Hanson, MD
- Neurotology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982689014
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanson speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.