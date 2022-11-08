Overview

Dr. Matthew Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Dignity Health Medical Group Pelvic Pain and Surgery - St. Joseph's in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.