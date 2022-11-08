Dr. Matthew Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hansen, MD
Dr. Matthew Hansen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Chandler Regional Medical Center1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 964-2908
OrthoArizona - South Gilbert1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthoarizona-mezona Division1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 964-2908
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Saw Dr. Hansen regarding my shoulder injury and he confirmed what we suspected was a rotator cuff tear. I was kept waiting on a few minutes before he came in. He wasn’t in a hurry and spent the time necessary to explain what would be required to fix it. Now just waiting on the insurance company to authorize the repair. Am competent that Dr. Hansen will fix it fine.
About Dr. Matthew Hansen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710911516
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine Fellowship at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell University Medical Center
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Cornell Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
