Dr. Matthew Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Hansen works at Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts in Chesterfield, MI with other offices in Clinton Township, MI and East China, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.