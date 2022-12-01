Dr. Matthew Hansen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hansen, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hansen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts32743 23 Mile Rd Ste 110, Chesterfield, MI 48047 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
2
Great Lakes Foot&Ankle Speclts43900 Garfield Rd Ste 140, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (586) 725-3444
-
3
Great Lakes Foot & Ankle Institute, Chesterfield, MI4014 River Rd Ste 2, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 326-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hansen?
Staff is professional and helping filling out forms. Dr. Hansen explained everything wrong with my ankle and recommended proper care I needed to take care of. He is my hero. My ankle has not felt this well in 6 months. Thanks Dr Matthew Henson
About Dr. Matthew Hansen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1174593735
Education & Certifications
- St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Michigan
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Madonna University, Livonia, Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hansen works at
301 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.