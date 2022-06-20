See All Plastic Surgeons in Sandy, UT
Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and Alta View Hospital.

Dr. Hancey works at Intermountain Alta View Plastic Surgery Specialists in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Intermountain Alta View Plastic Surgery Specialists
    9450 S 1300 E Ste 220, Sandy, UT 84094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 872-7493
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Alta View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer
Wound Repair
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Cancer

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 20, 2022
    Dr. Hancey is the most compassionate doctor I have ever seen. At my first appointment he spent almost an hour with me because he was explaining in detail about cutting up my face to remove skin cancer. He always spent the time with me that I needed to get through this surgery and recovery. He did an incredible job and I have no scar on my forehead. The only scar I have is where my eyebrow used to be so that my face looks totally normal. He is an extremely kind person and a great surgeon.
    Marsha Atkin — Jun 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174737548
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hancey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hancey works at Intermountain Alta View Plastic Surgery Specialists in Sandy, UT. View the full address on Dr. Hancey’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

