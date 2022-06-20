Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hancey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital and Alta View Hospital.
Locations
Intermountain Alta View Plastic Surgery Specialists9450 S 1300 E Ste 220, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 872-7493Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hancey is the most compassionate doctor I have ever seen. At my first appointment he spent almost an hour with me because he was explaining in detail about cutting up my face to remove skin cancer. He always spent the time with me that I needed to get through this surgery and recovery. He did an incredible job and I have no scar on my forehead. The only scar I have is where my eyebrow used to be so that my face looks totally normal. He is an extremely kind person and a great surgeon.
About Dr. Matthew Hancey, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174737548
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hancey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hancey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hancey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hancey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.