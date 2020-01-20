See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.

Dr. Hammons works at Texas Health Care in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Eyelid Surgery and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Health Care
    800 8th Ave Ste 330, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 566-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 20, 2020
    Dr Hammons saved my eye. I am so thankful for his expertise and talent. He was patient in explaining the procedure and I felt completely comfortable with his ability to see it through. I highly recommend him and I hope that my words will help to alleviate someone’s anxiety before surgery. I know that God led me to him and I was in competent hands.
    DDP — Jan 20, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Hammons, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639189319
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
