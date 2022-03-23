Overview

Dr. Matthew Haley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waymart, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Haley works at Family Medical Center in Waymart, PA with other offices in Carbondale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.