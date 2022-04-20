Dr. Matthew Guess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Guess, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Guess, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Locations
Alaska Retinal Consultants5600 B St, Anchorage, AK 99518 Directions (907) 931-5008MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very inggrmative!
About Dr. Matthew Guess, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1629230339
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Eye Institute
- Indiana University
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Guess has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guess.
