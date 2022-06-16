Dr. Grundfast has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Grundfast, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Grundfast, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Memorial Health Meadows Hospital.
Locations
Dublin Endoscopy Center LLC111 FAIRVIEW PARK DR, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 277-1929
Dublin Internal Medicine Reference Lab104 Fairview Park Dr, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 277-1255
Fairview Park Hospital200 Industrial Blvd, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (478) 275-2000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grundfast is very approachable and I always feel comfortable in his office. I recommend him to anyone who needs to see this type of doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Grundfast, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1124011085
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grundfast accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grundfast has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundfast on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundfast. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundfast.
