Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (38)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.

Dr. Griebie works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Burnsville, MN and Hopkins, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn
    2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1144
  2. 2
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Maple Grove
    9550 Upland Ln N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 420-4811
  3. 3
    Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Burnsville
    14101 Fairview Dr Ste 340, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 435-3050
  4. 4
    6050 Clearwater Dr, Hopkins, MN 55343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-1144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Throat Pain
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Throat Pain
Outer Ear Infection

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 30, 2022
    He was a really good listener. Very thorough exam. Discussed possible surgical treaments to help me breath through my nose. Offered limited surgery provedures. No pressure on me to proceed. Nice consultatiom,
    John L Erickson M.D. — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275525305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griebie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griebie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griebie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griebie has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griebie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Griebie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griebie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griebie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griebie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

