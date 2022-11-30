Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griebie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.
Dr. Griebie works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Specialty Care of Mn2211 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-1144
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Maple Grove9550 Upland Ln N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 420-4811
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Specialtycare of Minnesota - Burnsville14101 Fairview Dr Ste 340, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 435-3050
- 4 6050 Clearwater Dr, Hopkins, MN 55343 Directions (612) 871-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griebie?
He was a really good listener. Very thorough exam. Discussed possible surgical treaments to help me breath through my nose. Offered limited surgery provedures. No pressure on me to proceed. Nice consultatiom,
About Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275525305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griebie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griebie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griebie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griebie works at
Dr. Griebie has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griebie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Griebie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griebie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griebie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griebie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.