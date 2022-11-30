Overview

Dr. Matthew Griebie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital.



Dr. Griebie works at Ear Nose and Throat Specialty Care of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN, Burnsville, MN and Hopkins, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Throat Pain and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.