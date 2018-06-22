Dr. Matthew Greulich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greulich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Greulich, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Greulich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 N Mayfair Rd Ste 515, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 727-0910
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 727-0910
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greulich is a fantastic surgeon and extremely responsive to urgent concerns. I could not be more satisfied with the level of care he quickly expedited for my wife! There are many ENT clinician choices in the metro Milwaukee area. If you’re looking for a talented and caring ENT doctor, Dr. Mathew Greulich should be considered a top choice for you and your loved ones.
About Dr. Matthew Greulich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Greulich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greulich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greulich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greulich has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Laryngitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greulich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Greulich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greulich.
