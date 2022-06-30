Dr. Matthew Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Northglenn, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
Mountain View Pain Center11990 Grant St Ste 300, Northglenn, CO 80233 Directions (720) 773-2464Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I’m not one to normally write reviews, but I would like to share my experience with Dr Gray. I have been suffering from chronic pain for years and have gone through multiple providers with no results. Dr. Gray was the only doctor that made me feel heard. He was compassionate and very knowledgeable. He worked with me to come up with a treatment plan that gave me my normal life back after so many years. He worked around my extreme trypanophobia and anxiety in medical settings and made me feel safe. I would give him 6 stars if I could.
About Dr. Matthew Gray, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1396001038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.