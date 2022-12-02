Dr. Matthew Grafenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grafenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Grafenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Grafenberg, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sleepmed Therapies Inc.5 FIRST VILLAGE DR, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-6831
Firsthealth Primary Care and Cardiology6322 Fayetteville Rd, Raeford, NC 28376 Directions (910) 878-6730
Firsthealth Surgical Specialties809 S Long Dr, Rockingham, NC 28379 Directions (910) 417-4096
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 235-2706
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grafenberg is an excellent provider he cares and listens to his patients.
About Dr. Matthew Grafenberg, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225001357
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grafenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grafenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grafenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grafenberg works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grafenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grafenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grafenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grafenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.