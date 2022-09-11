See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Grabowski works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 250-7802
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cerebrovascular Disease
Spina Bifida
Spine Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disease
Spina Bifida
Spine Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grabowski?

Sep 11, 2022
Dr. Grabowski listens well and provided me with thorough information pertaining to my diagnosis and treatment plan. I appreciate his communication skills which is concise and kind.
M.M. — Sep 11, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grabowski to family and friends

Dr. Grabowski's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grabowski

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD.

About Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1891132437
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Cleveland Clinic

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Grabowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grabowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grabowski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grabowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grabowski works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Grabowski’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grabowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grabowski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grabowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grabowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.