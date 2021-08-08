Dr. Gorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Gorski, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gorski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Gorski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center for Adult Ophthalmology600 Northern Blvd Ste 214, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 470-2020
-
2
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Ophthalmology at Patchogue205 S Ocean Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 815-3300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorski?
State of the art office. Clean, Covid care, patient, not rushed, thorough. Dr. knowledgeable and professional. Answered all our questions.
About Dr. Matthew Gorski, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1013236322
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorski works at
Dr. Gorski has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.