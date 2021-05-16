Overview

Dr. Matthew Good, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge East Hospital.



Dr. Good works at BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic in Hixson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.