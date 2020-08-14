Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldschmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD is a Phlebologist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Phlebology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Locations
The Cosmetic Surgery Center5005 Rockside Rd Ste 900, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 499-2152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't even describe how amazing Doctor Matt and his staff are. Professional, caring, talented, friendly...ok, so maybe I can find a few words. But if you let anyone else be your surgeon, you're making a mistake.
About Dr. Matthew Goldschmidt, MD
- Phlebology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1003924622
Education & Certifications
- Cosmetic Surgery Center, Little Rock, AR
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Dr. Goldschmidt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldschmidt accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldschmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldschmidt speaks Greek and Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldschmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldschmidt.
