Dr. Matthew Gillihan, MD
Dr. Matthew Gillihan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Hearing Center1130 Commerce Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-3025
Las Cruces Physician Services4401 E Lohman Ave Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 521-3025
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
I got in to see him quickly. He is personable, thorough, professional and pleasant.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Suny Buffalo Grad Med Dent
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Gillihan speaks Spanish.
