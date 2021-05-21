Overview

Dr. Matthew Gillihan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gillihan works at Hearing Center in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Chronic Sinusitis and Nasal Polyp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.