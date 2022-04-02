Dr. Matthew Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gibson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Surgical Specialists4040 Highway 17 Unit 104, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 652-8390
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Dr. Gibson takes the time to really get to know his patients. He is never rushed, explains things well, follows up in person and via phone with family members. I've never experienced a doctor, let alone a surgeon, that cares this much. Highly recommended!!!
About Dr. Matthew Gibson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1316386303
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gibson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.