Dr. Matthew Gerber, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Matthew Gerber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with University Of Va Med Center

Dr. Gerber works at Raleigh Capitol ENT in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Raleigh Capitol Ear Nose and Throat
    3010 Anderson Dr, Raleigh, NC 27609 (919) 787-7171
    Raleigh Ear Nose & Throat
    1505 SW Cary Pkwy Ste 301, Cary, NC 27511 (919) 367-9774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Acute Sinusitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Leukoplakia
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Adenoidectomy
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Nasal Polyp
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Gerber was friendly and helpful as was his staff!
    Eddie Hodges — Jun 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Gerber, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Gerber, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528038288
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    University Of Va Med Center
    Board Certifications
    Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

