Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Gentry works at
Locations
-
1
Josephson-wallack-munshower Neurology PC8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 615, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 806-6991
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentry?
I was referred to Dr. Gentry about some issues going on post-covid. He asked a lot of questions and really got as much info he could to make a well rounded conclusion. I really appreciated our visit together. I've seen a handful of doctors in the last 15 months and he was the best of them all. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Matthew Gentry, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1558654913
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentry works at
Dr. Gentry has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.