Dr. Matthew Gary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Gary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Gary, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Gary works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Orthopaedics/Spine Center21 Ortho Ln Fl 1, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3350
-
2
Executive Park59 Executive Park South NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-7000Monday7:30am - 3:15pmTuesday7:30am - 3:15pmThursday7:30am - 3:15pmFriday7:30am - 3:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gary?
Dr. Gary was patient, listened to my health issues and concerns. He explained everything well. His staff was helpful and professional.
About Dr. Matthew Gary, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1689833329
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gary works at
172 patients have reviewed Dr. Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.