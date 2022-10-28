See All Podiatrists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Garrison works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 667-0600
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3359
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Jennifer G. — Oct 28, 2022



  



  
  
  
  



  
  
  
  



  
  
  



  
About Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801808332
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • St Mary's Medical Center
Internship
  • St Mary's Medical Center
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

