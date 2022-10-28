Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Garrison works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Directions (916) 667-0600Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3359Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrison has been very open and realistic with explaining my options for surgery to finally fix my feet, and addressing my concerns with general anesthesia. We came up with a great surgical plan, and the IV sedation worked perfectly! He is always professional & courteous, and even personally called me after surgery to check on me. Definitely 5 out of 5 stars!
About Dr. Matthew Garrison, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801808332
Education & Certifications
- St Mary's Medical Center
- St Mary's Medical Center
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrison has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrison.
