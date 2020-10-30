Overview

Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Garrett works at Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.