Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Garrett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
-
1
Southwest Ohio ENT Specialists, Inc6601 Centerville Business Pkwy Ste 200, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions (937) 496-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Dr Garrett did a partial parathyroidctomy &a partial thyroidctomy on me. I'm a retired RN. I used to work the unit that his patients were on after surgery. I knew right away who I wanted as my surgeon. I saw first-hand his genuine concerned for his patients and their positive surgical outcomes. I had no apprehensions whatsoever knowing that Dr Garrett was going to be my surgeon. I highly recommend Dr Garrett.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710170261
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
