Overview

Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Garfinkel works at Edison Metuchen Orthopaedic Group in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.