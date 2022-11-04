Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Edison Metuchen Orthopedic Grp10 Parsonage Rd Ste 500, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Garfinkel was professional and informative. The staff is very kind and everyone greeted me with a smile. He did my ACL surgery years ago and remembered me. I highly recommend Dr Garfinkel for anyones orthopedic needs. He does excellent work.
About Dr. Matthew Garfinkel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
