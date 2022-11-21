Overview

Dr. Matthew Garberina, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Garberina works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.