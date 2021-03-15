Overview

Dr. Matthew Galliano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stormont Vail Hospital.



Dr. Galliano works at Kansas Foot Care Associates in Topeka, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.