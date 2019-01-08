Dr. Matthew Futvoye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futvoye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Futvoye, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Futvoye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Rush Foundation Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Capital Ortho104 BURNEY DR, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 987-8200Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
2
Capital Ortho106 Highland Way, Madison, MS 39110 Directions (601) 987-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Rush Foundation Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 hip replacement surgeries in 2018. One in January - left hip and one in May - right hip. Could not be more pleased with both. Dr. Futvoye did a great job on each and his follow-ups were great. I can not recommend Dr. Futvoye enough.
About Dr. Matthew Futvoye, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124221601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
