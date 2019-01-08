Overview

Dr. Matthew Futvoye, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Merit Health River Oaks, Rush Foundation Hospital and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Futvoye works at Capital Ortho in Flowood, MS with other offices in Madison, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.