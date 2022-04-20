Dr. Matthew Furst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Furst, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Furst, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Matthew B. Furst MD PA318 N Alleghaney Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 580-8044
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Furst was amazing. He was very knowledgeable very patient and very attentive. I had a breast reduction performed by him and im truly happy with his work. I was definitely terrified going into this experience but Id definitely go through this experience again with him. Awesome Doctor!!! Ive already recommended a few of my friends to see him.
About Dr. Matthew Furst, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1922009661
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Creighton U
- Texas Technical University
- University of North Texas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
