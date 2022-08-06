Overview

Dr. Matthew Furman, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Furman works at Palmetto Anesthesiology and Pain Consultants in Columbia, SC with other offices in Sumter, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.