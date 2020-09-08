Dr. Matthew Funderburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funderburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Funderburk, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Funderburk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Funderburk works at
Locations
-
1
Sands-Constellation Heart Institute2365 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funderburk?
Dr. Funderburk is great at explaining everything in a way that is clear and understandable. He also takes the time to answer all your questions. I feel very comfortable and confident in his decisions.
About Dr. Matthew Funderburk, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1497765341
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funderburk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funderburk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funderburk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funderburk works at
Dr. Funderburk has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Funderburk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Funderburk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funderburk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funderburk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funderburk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.