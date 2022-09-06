Dr. Matthew French, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. French is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew French, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew French, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from University of Kentucky Medical Center and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Dr. French works at
Locations
Surgical Specialists of Louisiana7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 630-3107Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Surgical Specialists of LA3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. French. He took time to listen and talk any time I have had a question. He is very nice, and caring. Explained everything to me. Would recommend all my family and friends to him in a heart beat. If I have to be seen by any other specialist I always ask him who to go to. I trust him with this.
About Dr. Matthew French, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. French has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. French accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. French has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. French on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. French. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. French.
