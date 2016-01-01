Dr. Matthew Freeby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Freeby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Freeby, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
Ucla Santa Monica Mohs Surgery Laboratory2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 550, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-1050
Ucla Gonda Diabetes Center1245 16th St Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 899-7633
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Freeby, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013189646
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeby has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeby.
