Dr. Matthew Frazier, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Frazier, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Provo, UT. They graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic, MD and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 207, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5702
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had great results with Dr Frazier!
About Dr. Matthew Frazier, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hand and Upper Extremity
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Mount Clemens Regional Medical Center
- Kirksville College of Osteopathic, MD
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
