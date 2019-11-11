Overview

Dr. Matthew France, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. France works at Academy Orthopaedics in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.