Dr. Matthew Fraley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fraley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Eastern Illinois University and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland and Jersey Community Hospital.
Dr. Fraley works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Care Group6810 State Route 162 Ste 102, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-4076
-
2
Anderson Hospital6800 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5711
- 3 1225 Graham Rd Bldg C, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 953-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
- Jersey Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Fraley for about 5 years now and will most likely be seeing him for the rest of my life. I have a heart condition that requires constant monitoring and I trust Dr. Fraley to take care of me. He's always addressed any concerns that I have had and shown compassion and care when he has had to deliver bad news. My insurance enrollment is always based around him because he knows my history and I trust him. He always shows that he cares and that's what I want in a great doctor.
About Dr. Matthew Fraley, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326187352
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Illinois University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fraley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fraley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fraley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fraley works at
Dr. Fraley has seen patients for Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fraley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fraley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fraley.
